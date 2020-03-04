Coronavirus Forces Zimbabwe President to Cancel Travel Plans

President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa has restricted international travel especially outside Africa, while civil servants have been banned from foreign trips as Government takes measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Addressing the 337th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare this morning, President Mnangangwa said the Ministry of Health and Child Care, together with associated departments are adequately prepared to handle any possible cases of COVID-19.

“I have now restricted travelling outside the country in particular outside the continent. We will continue to urge our people to minimise the risk of exposure. For those in Government, I have banned foreign travelling. I also appeal to Zimbabweans to minimise travelling outside the country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s sentiments come when Zimbabwe has announced that people visiting the country from areas affected by coronavirus (Covid-19) without valid medical certificates showing they are negative will be sent back at the port of entry. More than 3 000 people have succumbed to coronavirus following the first outbreak recorded in the Chinese City of Wuhan in Hubei Province.

Over 6 000 people have been screened of the virus at ports of entry, mainly Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Victoria Falls international airports.

