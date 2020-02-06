Court Orders Marry Chiwenga Go and Stay With Her Mother

Marry Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has been ordered to move out of the couple’s matrimonial home located in Borrowdale, Harare.

In reviewing Marry’s bail conditions, High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda on Wednesday also ordered the former model to surrender her second passport and to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent Glen Lorne Harare. Reads part of the ruling:

The respondent’s husband, who is the complainant in the attempted murder case, is living at the matrimonial home. I only became aware of that through this application. I would not have allowed a situation where the parties live under the same roof and expect them to peacefully co-exist under one roof especially considering that there is a pending attempted murder charge against the respondent. I, therefore, find that it is in the interest of justice to varying the accused person’s residence on the two bail orders under the circumstances. The variation will, therefore, apply to both bail orders as follows: by the insertion of paragraph 5 (a) in terms of which she respondent shall surrender the second passport. She shall reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent Glen Lorne Harare.

Marry was granted bail last month by the High Court in three cases – alleged attempted murder of her husband, money laundering and fraud.

Mrs Chiwenga is currently in remand prison over a separate crime she is alleged to have committed while on bail.

New Ziana

