Covid 19: Ex Prisons Boss Paradzai Zimondi Dies

Former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Commissioner General Paradzai Zimondi has died , theZimbabwenewslive.com has learnt.
The 74-year-old former army Major General died from Covid 19, sources said.
More to follow
