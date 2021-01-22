Covid 19: Ex Prisons Boss Paradzai Zimondi Dies

 Paradzai Zimondi

Former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Commissioner General Paradzai Zimondi has died , theZimbabwenewslive.com has learnt.

The 74-year-old former army Major General died from Covid 19, sources said.

