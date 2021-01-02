Covid-19: MDC Alliance Secretary For Security Dies

Emmanuel Chimwanda

The MDC Alliance Secretary for Security and Defense former Police Commissioner Emmanuel Chimwanda has died. Chimwanda reportedly succumbed to an undisclosed illness in Harare last night.

The MDC Alliance posted the development on Twitter in a post that said:

#BREAKING Former Police Senior Assistant Commissioner & MDC Alliance Secretary for Security and Defence, Mr Emmanuel Chimwanda has passed away.

The MDC Alliance mourns the passing of Ass. Comm. Emmanuel Chimwanda, MDC Alliance Secretary for Security & Defence and former Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. The struggle is poorer without him. May his soul rest in peace.

The Late Ass. Comm. Chimwanda was a man of justice. During the violent Bikita West by-elections in the 2000s, Chimwanda stood for peace. His commitment to the ideal of a non-violent, non-partisan, professional police force will be his enduring legacy. May he rest in peace.

Details about burial arrangements are still sketchy. We will update this article if new details emerge.

Source: MDC Alliance Twitter