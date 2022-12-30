Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr; the forward was a free agent after his contract at Manchester United was mutually terminated; Ronaldo revealed in November that he turned down a £305m Saudi Arabia move in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Friday, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya is reporting on its website.

Sky Sports News has contacted representatives of Ronaldo but they are yet to comment.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo looks round after the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Manchester United lost 0-4 .
Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United is briefly mentioned in the matchday programme ahead of Carabao Cup match against Burnley, but not in manager Eric ten Hag’s notes.
Al-Ekhbariya report that he will start with Al-Nassr in January.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month on the eve of the World Cup.


It followed an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

