Czech Ambassador Backs Bail for Tourist Charged with False Statements in Zimbabwe
  • 17/08/2024
Czech Republic Deputy Ambassador Michael Novak

Czech Republic Deputy Ambassador Michael Novak has made a personal appeal to Zimbabwe’s High Court, offering assurances that Lucas Slavik, a Czech tourist currently held in remand prison, will not flee if granted bail. This development came during Slavik’s bail application hearing before Justice Garainesu Mawadze at the High Court in Masvingo.

The Case

Slavik was arrested on August 2 for allegedly recording a video containing false statements about Zimbabwe’s critical shortage of electricity and water. He faces charges under Section 31(a)(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for publishing false statements intended to incite public unrest.

The tourist’s initial bail application was denied by Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi, who cited concerns that Slavik might leave the country. Since his arrest, Slavik has been on a hunger strike.

Legal Arguments

Slavik’s lawyer, Knowledge Mabvuure, contends that the charge is outdated and that the statements made in the video were not false. Despite these arguments, Slavik remains in custody.

Diplomatic Intervention

In support of Slavik’s release, Deputy Ambassador Novak has proposed that Slavik stay at the Czech Embassy’s consulate in Harare under the supervision of Honorary Consulate Ivan Summerfield. The High Court is expected to verify these arrangements before making a decision on the bail application on Tuesday.

Related Case

The article also mentions that Slavik was arrested alongside Tom Ssekamwa of Uganda, who faces separate charges for violating the Censorship Act due to possession of a rubber penis toy. Ssekamwa was also denied bail.

The case highlights the intersection of tourism, free speech, and diplomatic relations in Zimbabwe. The High Court’s decision on Tuesday will be closely watched by both legal and diplomatic observers.

Source: The Mirror

