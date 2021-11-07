Dad jailed for marrying his daughter, 20, after abandoning her as child

A dad has been jailed after marrying and having sex with his 20-year-old daughter after abandoning her as a child.

Travis Fieldgrove was jailed for having sex with his wife, Samantha Kershner, who was also the daughter he abandoned shortly after she was born.

Kershner who was 20 when they started their relationship was as keen to get things going as her dad, the Daily Star reported.

She also bet her half-sister she would have sex with Fieldgrove before her, court documents show.

When the law finally caught up with them, the dad, from St Paul in Nebraska, was sentenced to the state’s maximum of two years in jail.

Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner

The pair’s twisted relationship began three years after dad Travis first met Samantha.

A year later he received another two years for the same crime, attempted incest, Nebraska TV reported.

Kershner was handed 22 days in jail.

When Kershner was born in 2000, her dad left to start a new life with a new partner.

When she turned 17, he came back.

Three years later, they started having a sexual relationship with one another.

The authorities first got involved when Fieldgrove’s ex went to them to make claims about the illicit relationship.

Investigators started looking into the allegations and quickly discovered that the pair had been bragging about their life together on Facebook.

Shortly after police became involved, Fieldgrove and Kershner got married.

Cops said Samantha’s sexual desire for her dad “stemmed from a jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father.”

(Mirror)