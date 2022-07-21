Dairibord boss Anthony Mandiwanza retires after 34 yrs

Anthony Mandiwanza

LONG-SERVING Dairibord CEO Mr Anthony Mandiwanza is retiring at the end of September after serving the company for 34 years, 24 of them at the helm, and is being followed as CEO by finance chief Ms Mercy Ndoro.

In a statement, Dairibord Holdings said Mr Mandiwanza was leaving the company as a vibrant and profitable commercial entity.

Mr Mandiwanza, who was appointed to the helm of Dairibord in 1996, presided over the successful privatisation of the former state enterprise, its listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1997 and its diversification from being a predominantly milk business into a several other agro-industry areas.

“During his tenure as group chief executive and an executive director of Dairibord Holdings Limited, Anthony played a leading and influential role in the development of the dairy industry in Zimbabwe and industry associations (CZI and EMCOZ).

“He chaired the boards of other organisations including Barclays Bank Zimbabwe and TSL. We would like to extend our most sincere appreciation to Anthony for his invaluable contribution to Dairibord and congratulate him on his accomplishments and the new season ahead.”

Incoming chief executive Ms Ndoro has previously held positions including financial accountant, finance executive and company secretary at Dairibord.

“Mercy has a deep understanding of the business from experience in management positions spanning over 25 years in Dairibord and is firmly positioned to take the business through this transition period and beyond,” the company said.

Ms Ndoro holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree and an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe.

Dairibord also announced the appointment of Mr Godfrey Machazi as chief operating officer effective June 1 this year.

Founded in 1951, Dairibord owns Lyons Zimbabwe, a food company that manufactures beverages, ice creams, cordials, condiments, sauces and spreads, as well as biscuit and baking company ME Charhons, and has a majority stake in Dairibord Malawi jointly owned with the Malawian government.

