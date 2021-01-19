Dare ReChimurenga’s Mukudzei Mudzi Denied Hero Status

Mukudzei Mudzi

One of the 2 surviving Dare Rechimurenga members Mukudzei Mudzi was denied hero status by the ruling party. Mudzi according to The Herald will be given a state-assisted funeral and he will not even be buried at any provincial heroes acre in any part of the country.

The matter came to light as President Mnangagwa who is on leave said Vice President Chiwenga even consulted him on the issue:

…In 1972, that’s when I met Cde Mukudzei Mudzi. As I said (earlier), the other nationalist, Cde Moton Dizzy Paul Malianga (91), we met him in 1963, but Mukudzei in 1972, when I came out of prison.

I think he is one of the surviving members. Most of them have now passed on. He was one of the team that structured the armed struggle on the Zanu side, (leading to) the creation of Zanla. He was among the top leadership of the time under the chairmanship of Cde Herbert Chitepo. Tongo (the late Josiah Tongogara) was Commander in Chief of the Defence

This is why he has been given State-assisted funeral. The Acting President has already consulted me, and we agreed that we grant him a State-assisted funeral.

President Mnangagwa also shed light on the rift that occurred between the government and Mudzi and said:

However, during the course of the struggle, we had our own conflicts in the struggle in Mozambique, I think in the late 1970s. We had them suspended because they were involved in some acts of non-compliance with the revolutionary ethos of Zanla.

Then we suspended him. It was Cde Rugare Gumbo, it was Hamadziripi, it was Chrispen Mandizvidza. Initially they were six. The group included Richard Hove and Kumbirai Kangai.

When we had our trial, R.C. Hove and Kangai were discharged and these (remainder) were convicted. So we put them aside and we went ahead with our revolution.

Mudzi’s family is free to bury him anywhere. Dare RecHumurenga was the war council that was constituted to execute the liberation struggle during the liberation struggle.

More: The Herald