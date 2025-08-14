Davido Marries Longtime Love Chioma in $3.7 Million Star-Studded US Wedding

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has officially wed his longtime partner Chioma Rowland-Adeleke in a lavish white wedding in the United States, attended by some of the biggest names in music.

The opulent ceremony, held over the weekend, brought together top Nigerian and American artists including Kirk Franklin, Adekunle Gold, and Joeboy.

Davido shared intimate moments of the day with his millions of followers via Instagram stories, offering fans a glimpse into the heartfelt celebration. Dressed in a tailored dark brown suit, Davido exchanged emotional vows with Chioma, who stunned in an elegant white lace gown.

“You’ve been my best friend, my healer, my calm in every storm,” Davido said during the ceremony. “God sent you to show me deep, unconditional love. We’re still here, stronger forever. I promise to protect you with my actions.”

Chioma’s vows were equally moving: “As a symbol of my vows to you and all that I have, all that I am, I honour you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.”

In a grand romantic gesture, Davido surprised Chioma with a Richard Mille watch worth $300,000 (R5.3 million) during the reception.

The wedding, reportedly costing $3.7 million (R65.7 million), hosted more than 1,300 guests, cementing its place as one of the most extravagant celebrity weddings of the year.

The couple, who share a son, have been together for over a decade. They got engaged in 2019, held a secret wedding in 2023, and followed it with a traditional ceremony last year before this weekend’s dazzling white wedding.