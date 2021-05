DELTA Beverages reaffirmed their commitment to football this afternoon when they announced a US$1.130 million sponsorship package for this season.

However, the money is payable in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate of the day. The breakdown is as follows: Castle Lager PSL US$700 000, Castle Lager Challenge Cup US$55 000 and US$375 000 for Chibuku Super Cup.

Delta unveiled a three-season sponsorship deal at a brief function at Mandel Training Centre in Harare.

