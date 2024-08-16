Derby Nurse Faces Interim Practice Conditions Following Professional Hearing

In a virtual hearing conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s Investigating Committee on Friday, June 14, 2024, Mr. Francis Chirombo, a registered adult nurse based in Derby and Burton, has been issued an interim conditions of practice order for a period of 18 months.

The hearing resulted in a set of conditions being placed on Chirombo’s nursing practice while an investigation into unspecified allegations continues. Mr. Chirombo, who has been registered as an adult nurse since 2015, was present at the hearing and represented by Mr. Deepan Jadoo of Unison.

Key conditions imposed on Chirombo include:

Limiting his employment to a single substantive employer, which may not be an agency Requirement for direct supervision when administering or managing medication until assessed as competent following relevant training Indirect supervision at all other times Monthly meetings with a supervisor to discuss medicines management and administration Regular reporting to the Nursing and Midwifery Council on training progress and supervisory meetings Obligation to inform the NMC of any employment changes, clinical incidents, investigations, or disciplinary proceedings related to medicines administration or medication errors

The panel, chaired by Christopher Taylor and including members Sally Glen and Noreen Quraishi, determined these conditions to be “necessary, proportionate and appropriate” given the circumstances.

The interim order will be reviewed every six months and may be adjusted based on new evidence or Chirombo’s progress. The Nursing and Midwifery Council’s Case Examiners are yet to decide whether there is a case to answer regarding the allegations against Chirombo.

This case underscores the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s commitment to maintaining patient safety and professional standards, particularly in the critical area of medication management. The conditions placed on Mr. Chirombo suggest concerns related to his competence in administering and managing medications.

As the investigation continues, Mr. Chirombo will be required to work under these conditions to ensure patient safety and to demonstrate his ability to meet professional standards in medication management. The case highlights the importance of ongoing training and supervision in nursing practice, especially in areas that directly impact patient care and safety.

The nature of the specific allegations against Mr. Chirombo has not been disclosed, but the focus on medication management in the conditions suggests this is a key area of concern. The NMC’s approach in this case demonstrates its commitment to remediation and professional development while prioritizing patient safety.