Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK Set For April 2022

A COTERIE of local artists across various genres will share the stage at the Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK in April 2022.

Preparations are at an advanced stage and a rich line up has been unveiled.



Man of the moment, Winky D, sungura maestro Alick Macheso, Nox Guni, Jah Signal, Mambo Dhuterere, Baba Harare, Selmor Mtukudzi will serenade revelers at the annual concert bringing diasporans together in sharing their love for Zimbabwean music and culture.

DJs on the decks include Welly T, SAB, DJ Mel, Fatha Ansy with MCs Empres Trisha and Sebhelebhe.

Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK is scheduled for April 15 to 16 2022. The event will kick off at the Athena, Leicester on Easter Friday and wrap up with a family show on the 16th at the London O2 arena in Peninsula Square.

The event is organised by UK based Y2K Entertainment Promotions with Diaspora Insurance as the headline sponsor.

Tickets are being sold online at http://www.y2kpromotions.org/ and https://diasporainsurance.com/sama/.

Diaspora Insurance CEO and Founder, Jeff Madzingo said the SAMA Festival coincides with the insurance company’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Exclusively speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Madzingo said: “Diaspora Insurance is a community-based company and has grown exponentially into a multi-million US$ turnover company and millions in settled claims since inception in 2012. Year 2022 marks our 10th anniversary of delivering peace of mind to our clients globally and the festival is part of our thanksgiving and celebrations.

“The festival will bring the community together giving them an identity as a people and as a company we value community support. It is also part of our socio-economic responsibility and outreach agenda.”

Madzingo added that, “as we celebrate a key milestone, we want to acknowledge our diaspora clients especially as they have anchored our continued growth and our very existence as a company. The bespoke hard currency, cash-based funeral policy, Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan we offer speaks to diasporans’ needs and their transnational reality. In the end, its about treating customers fairly by giving them a policy that works no matter what.”

The insurance company will again host prize draws with winners getting an opportunity to dine with artists on the line up.

In an interview Alex Marapara from Y2K Entertainment Promotions said the Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK 2022 will be time for music lovers to wind down ‘enjoying the experiences, meeting friends and loved ones after such a long time in lockdown’.

He said: “The line up captures different genres. We interact with our fans who make a lot of recommendations about the musicians they want to perform so we took that into consideration.

“Ultimately we want to put up a memorable festival in large numbers and we have to consider artists doing well, big artists and also to offer a platform to raise artists profiles and our venues offers just that.

“SAMA offers an opportunity for business activities and we always want to support our communities.”

-NewZimbabwe.com