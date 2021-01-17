Didier Drogba divorce wife after 20-years of marriage

Former Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba has seperated with his wife, Lalla Diakite after spending 20-years in marriage.

Drogba and former wife Lalla

The pair married in 2001 in Monaco in the presence of selected guests.

Drogba confirmed the couples seperation via his instagram account.

He also admitted that the decision was difficult, however, despite their seperation, the former Ivory Coast captain promised that their kids will be protected.

“I am not used to discussing my private life, but due to speculation in the media today. I will confirm that unfortunately after 20 years together Lalla and I made a difficult decision to go our separate ways last year.” Drogba said.