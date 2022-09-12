Disaster as massive fire burns down Kutama College hostel

The cause of the fire which started in the video room is yet to be ascertained.

AT least 185 Form Two students at Kutama College are lucky to be alive after their hostel court fire around 2 am today.

The students who all went under psychological therapy this morning, lost everything in the inferno.

Provincial Education Director, Mr Jason Dzveta said a two-week break has been issued to the students to heal at home.

The same reprieve has been given to parents to raise funding for food, linen and other belongings.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

By midday today, parents had started taking their children back home.

The Civil Protection Unit has been activated, and the highly sentimental boarding facility is expected to be rehabilitated within the next two weeks.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Zvimba West legislator, Ziyambi Ziyambi whose constituency houses the college visited the school where he pledged to notify President Mnangagwa of the accident.

He was accompanied by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Zvimba South Legislator, Philip Chiyangwa.