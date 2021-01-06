DJ Fantan Jailed 12 Months

DJ Fantan, real name Arnold Kamudyariwa (second from left) and Levels, real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, (second from right) appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday. — Picture: Lee Maidza

We are at Harare Magistrates Court where Provincial Head magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro is expected to pass DJ Tantan, Dammer and Levels their sentence after pleading guilty to partaking and convening a public gathering during a national lockdown in contravention of section 5(3)(a) of the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention and Containment) Regulations of Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020.

The trio pleaded guilty to offence yesterday when they appeared before her.

Nash paints owner, businessman Tinashe Mutarisi is attending in solidarity.

Magistrate Guwuriro has sentenced the trio to 12 months imprisonment and suspended half of the sentence for good behaviour by not wasting the court’s time after pleading guilty.

They are to serve an effective 6 months

