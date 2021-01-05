DJ Fantan, Levels & Boss Dammer To Be Sentenced Tomorrow

Three Harare-based music promoters who were recently arrested for hosting a music concert in Mbare, have pleaded guilty to charges of breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Music promoters DJ Fantan, born Arnold Kamudyariwa, who is a co-founder of Chillspot Records, Tafadzwa Kadzimwe (Levels) and Tinashe Chanachimwe (Boss Dammer) appeared before Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti this Tuesday.

They will spend another night behind bars after Magistrate Muchuchuti postponed their sentencing to Wednesday at 9 AM.

The three hosted a music concert in Mbare on New Year’s Eve which attracted hundreds of people in contravention of government measures which restrict gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the illegal Mbare bash has also claimed the scalps of four senior police officers.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga on Monday suspended Superintendent Innocent Makumbe, Inspector Garikai Jiyane [Officer in Charge, Matapi], Inspector Peace Nyarai Gunhe [Duty Officer] and Assistant Inspector Vengai Mupamhanga [Duty Member], pending disciplinary action.