DJ Levels sex tape trial date set

HARARE – Zimdancehall producer Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, better known as DJ Levels in the entertainment industry, is set to stand trial starting September 11 this year in a case he is accused of circulating his musician ex-girlfriend, Ashleigh Moyo’s nudes and a sex tape involving the two.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi will preside over the hearing.

Kadzimwe, who is being represented by Dumisani Mtombeni, is being charged with violating sections of the Data Protection Act which prohibits transmission of intimate images without consent.

It is alleged that between September 2021 and November last year, DJ Levels and Moyo, better known as Shashl, were in a love relationship.

Court papers say the two later had irreconcilable differences that led to a split.

DJ Levels, according to prosecutors, “tracked his ex-lover to Pabloz nightclub, a popular joint in Borrowdale, Harare, with the intention to mend their relationship, but she remained adamant and turned him down”.

Court heard that after failing to convince Shashl to reconcile, he then threatened her with unspecified action which he insisted she was going to regret.

According to Shashl’s recorded statement during police investigations, the daughter to former health minister Obadiah Moyo only came to know of the posted inappropriate videos on November 27 around mid-morning.

She told the police that she believed that her ex-boyfriend was responsible for posting the videos on social media.

“Then on the 27th of November 2022 at around 1000hrs, that is when I noticed that my nude videos and pictures with the accused person were on social media and I believe that the accused person is the one who posted them to get revenge since he had threatened to tarnish my image,” she said.

“He once did it in August 2022 when he posted a video of us kissing.

“On the same day, the accused person called me stating that he wanted to see me so that we could fix the issue together, or else he would kill himself, but I turned down his suggestion,” she said.

Shashl had initially reported rape by the music maker but later dropped the charges.-Zimlive