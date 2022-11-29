Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
DJ Levels under police investigation for rape

Chillspot Recordz producer DJ Levels, real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe is under police investigation after allegations of rape were made against him.

According to a police memo, sometime in July 2021 DJ Levels allegedly forced himself on musician Shashl, real name Ashleigh Moyo before they were in a relationship.

“The report was made late yesterday (Sunday) and the police are still investigating. We appeal to the public and the media to allow the police carryout investigations. We will produce a detailed statement in due course,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

