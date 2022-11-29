DJ Levels under police investigation for rape

Chillspot Recordz producer DJ Levels, real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe is under police investigation after allegations of rape were made against him.

According to a police memo, sometime in July 2021 DJ Levels allegedly forced himself on musician Shashl, real name Ashleigh Moyo before they were in a relationship.

“The report was made late yesterday (Sunday) and the police are still investigating. We appeal to the public and the media to allow the police carryout investigations. We will produce a detailed statement in due course,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.