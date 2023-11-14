DJ Ollah 7 resigned over US$2 000 fraud

Star FM presenter Owen “DJ Ollah 7” Madondo has announced his shock resignation on live radio after a decade on air.

The dramatic exit, on his Monday night show, stunned his fans. Sources say it came a few hours before a scheduled Tuesday disciplinary hearing pertaining to over US$2 000 which had been paid by a Star FM client.

Already, DJ Ollah 7 aka The Air Marshall has indicated that he would launch the Ollah 7 Show on YouTube and Facebook channel Tuesday starting at 7pm perhaps a continuation of what he has been doing on Star FM’s On The Spot where he interviewed several celebs and influencers. No doubt he was good at it.

However, critics said it was too early for DJ Ollah 7 to start his own show considering the controversy shrouding his resignation.

Others said Ollah 7 had let himself down since he was a brand ambassador of several companies including clothing shops.

Some said Ollah 7 could have allowed for due process and attend the disciplinary hearing where he had the right to defend himself or make amends with the station.

In a statement, Star FM management confirmed the resignation and thanked Ollah 7 for his contribution.

“The Star FM Management wishes to advise all its stakeholders that Owen Madondo, popularly known as DJ Ollah 7, has resigned as a Producer/Presenter within the Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division, effective 13 November 2023.

“He hosted various shows, including the After Drive with his popular interviews (On The Spot). Management takes this opportunity to express its gratitude for his contribution towards the growth of the Star FM brand, and wish him well in his future endeavors,” a statement said.

DJ Ollah 7 served as one of the pioneers since the inception of Star FM in June 2012.

During his time with the station, he won several awards, including Best Male Radio Personality at the NAMA 2023 edition.-GEMNATION