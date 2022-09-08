Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Articles Dj towers involved in a car accident days after Ginimbi attack
Articles

Dj towers involved in a car accident days after Ginimbi attack

by reporter263
written by reporter263

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Robert Mugabe junior in nasty car crash

South Africa Home Affairs Minister Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permit | Full Text

Chivayo says power utility ZPC owes Intratrek US$600k as trial fails to...

Only 208 Zimbabwean teachers pass Rwanda test

Zimbabwe dollar now at $494.99 to the US dollar

ZANU PF Councillor In Sex Scandal Involving Schoolchildren

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Dj towers involved in a car accident days after Ginimbi attack
WHY ALWAYS HIM?. . . DJ Towers is a serial troublemaker
DJ Towers Attacks Ginimbi for being Reckless With His Life
UK : Zimbabwean woman found dead in room at Manchester’s Britannia Hotel

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!