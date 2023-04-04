Donald Trump Has Been Arrested

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States of America, has been arrested and is facing criminal charges, according to BBC.

Donald Trump who lost the presidency to Joe Biden in 2020 is the first former US President to be arrested on criminal charges.

He is being arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on criminal charges said to be related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

He left his home at Trump Tower shortly after 13.00 local time (18.00 BST).

While driving from his home at Trump Tower to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, Trump posted on his social media website: “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME”.



He appeared calm and serious as he walked into the courthouse, pausing to wave at the crowd.

At the time we published this article, Trump was inside the courthouse, where he was scheduled to hear the charges against him.