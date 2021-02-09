Douglas Nyikayaramba Dies

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Retired Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba, who was also the chief of staff administration in the Zimbabwe national army (ZNA) has died from Covid-19.

ZimLive reports that a number of military sources confirmed Douglas Nyikayaramba’s death.

Douglas Nyikayaramba was known, for openly pledging support to the Zanu-PF political party.

Click on this link for more on Douglas Nyikayaramba

More: ZimLive