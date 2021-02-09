Douglas Nyikayaramba Dies

- Beneficiaries of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Multimillion-Dollar Farm Mechanisation Scheme Named
Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Retired Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba, who was also the chief of staff administration in the Zimbabwe national army (ZNA) has died from Covid-19.
ZimLive reports that a number of military sources confirmed Douglas Nyikayaramba’s death.
Douglas Nyikayaramba was known, for openly pledging support to the Zanu-PF political party.
