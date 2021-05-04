Drama As Sir Wicknell Chivayo Is Spotted With Another Woman In South Africa

Wicknell Chivhayo And Wife Sonja

If any of Sonja’s Instagram posts are to go by, it seems the drama between Sir Wicknell and his wife is far from over.

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s marriage appears to be on shaky ground again. This comes after Sir Wicknell who was in South Africa over the weekend was spotted with another woman. His wife Sonja Madzikanda apparently got hold of the images and posted them on Instagram.

The image of the woman he was spotted with (Image Credit: Mafaro)

Many were expecting a public outburst, after she posted the images on her Instagram but surprisingly, Sonja went on to encourage his husband to shoot his shot.

Sonja who seems not bothered by Sir Wicknell’s antics was apparently living it up at a Harare Restaurant.

Sonja at the Restaraunt

This comes barely a month after Sonja bleached his wardrobe in a fit of rage during a domestic quarrel with her showy husband.In a post on his Instagram page, Chivayo shared a video clip of his bleached shirts and jeans seemingly sent to him by his wife.In the video, Sonja while revealing the damage done to the clothes, says;“This is what has happened so far to everything, and you don’t even want to show me what I have done to your shoes, I hope you can see the damage, look at all these brands so until you decide to talk to me your shit is going to be so bad.“These jeans are really reactive to Jik, will you have anything to wear, you are going to have to go to the States at this rate. What are you going to wear Wicknell when you have to go see the world.”The Chivayo’s drama never seizes to end, last month Sonja and Sir Wicknell’s sister, Moreblessing were in a social media spat with the latter threatening to assault Sonja for allegedly accusing her late mother of practicing witchcraft.The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017.They have two children together.

