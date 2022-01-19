Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News EFF Leader Julius Malema to Visit Restaurants to Check South Africans, Foreigners’ Employment Ratios
World News

EFF Leader Julius Malema to Visit Restaurants to Check South Africans, Foreigners’ Employment Ratios

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, is expected to visit restaurants in Midrand, South Africa, on Wednesday to check the employment ratios of foreigners and locals, in what appears to be an onslaught on foreigners, especially Zimbabweans.

In a tweet, EFF said, “The visit will consist of an interaction between Julius Malema and the management of these restaurants, to check their labour policies, staff compliment and ensure that our fellow Africans are not exploited and locals are employed to a satisfactory level.

“The visit will be conducted … in Kreme Restaurant, Mall of Africa, Midrand.”

His visit comes at a time when an organization calling itself South Africa First is already evicting some Zimbabweans from houses and markets selling an assortment of wares.

The South African government recently launched a crackdown on Zimbabwean illegal immigrants and sent back home soon after their arrest in the Musina area.

data-full-width="">

Thousands of Zimbabweans have been deported since the crackdown closely monitored by Home Affairs Minister Pakishe Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Zimbabwean government has not yet reacted to the deportations.-VOA

You may also like

Make Mnangagwa’s life ‘uneasy’, UK MPs Urge Zimbabweans

South Africa to Investigate Permits Issued to Foreigners Since 2004

WATCH: South Africans Destroy Foreign Vendors’ Stalls In Soweto

Six-month trial of a four-day working week to be launched in the...

South Africans Evicting Zimbabweans from Rented Houses, Businesses

WATCH: Zimbabweans hunted like dogs in South Africa

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Kadewere Joins Politics, Set To Contest In ZANU PF Primary Elections
EFF Leader Julius Malema to Visit Restaurants to Check South Africans, Foreigners’ Employment Ratios
ZEMURA FEATURES AS ZIMBABWE BOW OUT OF AFCON
Make Mnangagwa’s life ‘uneasy’, UK MPs Urge Zimbabweans

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!