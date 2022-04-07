Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Elizabeth Masiyiwa appointed to Econet board
Elizabeth Masiyiwa appointed to Econet board

by reporter263
written by reporter263

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe Limited (Econet) has appointed Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa, to the company’s board of directors with effect from April 1, 2022.
According to Econet, Masiyiwa has a broad range of leadership expertise in the private sector, “as well as a long and storied track record as a champion for equity, opportunity and representation”.

Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa

Masiyiwa also serves on a number of boards, including Higherlife Foundation and the Harvard University Leadership Council for the Centre of African Studies.

Econet Group company secretary Charles Banda said Masiyiwa has worked in various organisations, spearheading investment and funding programmes, as well as the human capital development of the institutions.

Banda further said the EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited (formerly Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited) founding board member currently holds a number of leadership positions in both local and international organisations.
“… Masiyiwa is a senior executive, social entrepreneur and philanthropist.

data-full-width="">

“She serves on a number of boards including Higherlife Foundation where she is the head of design and innovation, and the Harvard University Leadership Council for the Centre of African Studies,” he said.

The Econet board is currently made up of James Myers (chairperson), Hardy Pemhiwa, Douglas Mboweni (CEO), Martin Edge, Roy Chimanikire, Godfrey Gomwe, Beatrice Mtetwa, Jacqueline Chimhanzi, Mgqibelo Gasela and Thoko Moyo.-Fingaz

