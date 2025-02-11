Washington, D.C. – Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has sparked controversy by calling for the closure of Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), claiming that they are a waste of U.S. taxpayer money.
Musk’s comments came after Richard Grenell, a former U.S. special envoy, criticized these media outlets for being government-controlled and dominated by far-left activists.
“Radio Free Europe and Voice of America are media outlets paid for by the American taxpayers. It is state-owned media. These outlets are filled with far-left activists… We don’t need government-paid media outlets,” wrote Grenell on X (formerly Twitter).
Musk echoed the sentiment, stating:
“Yes, close them. Europe is free now (not counting the stifling bureaucracy). Nobody listens to them anymore. They are just crazy radical leftists talking to themselves while burning American taxpayer money. That’s about $1 billion a year wasted.”
What is Voice of America (VOA) and Why Does It Matter?
Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, operating since 1942, and provides news in 48 languages. It serves as a critical news source in restricted media environments, including Zimbabwe.
In Zimbabwe, VOA’s Studio 7 has been broadcasting since 2003, delivering independent news in Shona, Ndebele, and English. It covers key issues such as:
📌 Zimbabwean politics – Latest political news from VOA
📌 Civil society updates – Read more about Zimbabwe’s human rights issues
📌 Health and social issues – Zimbabwe’s healthcare challenges
If Musk’s proposal leads to VOA’s closure, it could:
✅ Put over two dozen Zimbabwean journalists out of work
✅ Eliminate a vital independent news source for Zimbabweans
✅ Reduce access to credible reporting on politics, corruption, and human rights
Musk’s Larger Criticism of Government-Funded Media
Musk has repeatedly criticized the U.S. government’s funding of media, calling for the defunding of outlets like:
🔗 Politico
🔗 The Associated Press
🔗 The New York Times
“Taxpayer-funded media creates conflicts of interest. Governments should not be in the business of running news outlets,” Musk posted on X.
What Happens Next?
The U.S. Congress will ultimately decide whether VOA and RFE/RL continue receiving federal funding. Some experts believe that lawmakers could reduce their budgets, but a full shutdown is unlikely in the short term.
📌 Possible Outcomes:
✅ Congress may restructure or cut VOA’s budget – Follow U.S. budget discussions here
✅ Private media investment may increase – See how independent media is thriving
✅ Governments may shift their focus to digital influence – Read more on digital disinformation
Elon Musk’s demand to shut down VOA and RFE/RL has sparked a major debate on government-funded journalism and its role in international affairs.
For Zimbabwe, the potential shutdown of VOA Studio 7 would be a significant loss for independent news coverage, impacting local journalists and citizens who rely on VOA for credible reporting.