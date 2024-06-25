Elon Musk Confirms 12th Child with Shivon Zilis Welcomed Earlier This Year

Elon Musk has confirmed the birth of his 12th child, whom he welcomed with Shivon Zilis earlier this year. The tech mogul and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has once again expanded his family, adding to his growing brood.

Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, Musk’s neurotechnology company, gave birth to their child earlier this year. The news of the new addition to Musk’s family was confirmed by the billionaire himself, marking yet another chapter in his eventful personal life.

Musk, known for his ambitious ventures in space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence, has often made headlines for his family life as well. The confirmation of his 12th child with Zilis underscores the entrepreneur’s expanding family alongside his vast business empire.

As usual, the announcement has generated significant public interest, with many curious about the dynamics of Musk’s personal and professional lives. Despite his hectic schedule and high-profile career, Musk continues to prioritize his role as a father to his numerous children.