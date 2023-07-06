Elon Musk in talks with Mnangagwa over lithium- Zanu PF

Elon Musk

US billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly expressed interest in Zimbabwe’s lithium mining industry, leading to ongoing discussions between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa. This development could bring substantial benefits to the financially strained country. Musk, the CEO of Tesla, a prominent technology company focused on electric vehicles and clean energy solutions, has reached out to President Mnangagwa, who has responded positively. With Zimbabwe uncovering new reserves of this valuable resource, often referred to as the “new white gold,” there has been significant interest in the country’s mining ventures, including from major players in lithium battery manufacturing in China.

During a routine press conference, Mutsvangwa proudly announced Musk’s interest, taking the opportunity to criticize those who had hoped for Zimbabwe to remain isolated. He highlighted that Elon Musk, originally from South Africa, considers himself connected to the region and desires to contribute to its transformation. Musk is not only interested in lithium but also aims to see the resolution of land reform issues in Zimbabwe and foster peace and prosperity in the entire region. Mutsvangwa emphasized that Zimbabwe has transitioned from being a pariah state and has become a favored destination for investment.

This development is seen as a testament to President Mnangagwa’s re-engagement strategy, which aims to reintegrate Zimbabwe into the international community following years of isolation. Notably, a Chinese billionaire, whose name has not been disclosed, has also expressed interest in the Zulu Mine, an lithium-producing facility located near Bulawayo, approximately 80 kilometers away.

Mutsvangwa commended the positive impact of these high-profile investors, referring to them as influential figures who shape the world. He attributed their interest in Zimbabwe to President Mnangagwa’s goodwill, expressing optimism about the economic prospects it brings. With numerous exploration projects underway, experts estimate that Zimbabwe has the potential to meet 20% of the global lithium demand.

In summary, Elon Musk’s interest in Zimbabwe’s lithium mining industry and ongoing discussions with President Mnangagwa reflect the country’s growing appeal and potential for economic development, particularly in the lithium sector.