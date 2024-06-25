England Qualifies for Euro 2024 Last 16 Following Spain’s Victory Over Albania

England has secured its place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 following Spain’s win against Albania. The Spanish team’s triumph over Albania ensured England’s advancement in the tournament, much to the delight of fans and players alike.

This qualification marks an important milestone for the English team, who have shown strong performances throughout the group stages. The outcome of the match between Spain and Albania was closely watched, as it had direct implications for England’s standing in the tournament.

With this qualification, England can now look forward to the knockout stages with renewed confidence. The team will aim to build on their successes and strive for further victories as they progress in the competition. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next matches, hopeful that England will continue to demonstrate their skill and determination on the European stage.