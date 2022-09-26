Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Business Ex-AAG President Mike Chimombe Arrested
BusinessCrime & CourtsZimbabwe

Ex-AAG President Mike Chimombe Arrested

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Former president of economic empowerment advocacy group, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG), Mike Chimombe has been arrested.

Zimlive reports that Chimombe was arrested at his Borrowdale Brooke residence in Harare, for fraud. Further reports revealed that it was not a smooth arrest as Chimombe was allegedly resisting arrest by uniformed officers, forcing the involvement of CID officers.

Ex-AAG President Mike Chimombe Arrested
Mike Chimombe holding an autographed copy of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s book (Credit: Nick Mangwana on Twitter)

Meanwhile Chimombe was in the eye of an adultery scandal after he impregnated his wife’s little sister. Chimombe, who is married to Mitchell, was said to have impregnated his wife’s sister, Panashe Rusero.

The 40-year-old’s shenanigans with his sister-in-law were exposed after Panashe hosted a baby shower where the two appeared cosy together.

A source close to the family confirmed the illicit affair to a local tabloid. The source said the family had tried to intervene to stop the affair earlier after noting something untoward between the two.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Holy 10’s band involved in fatal accident, 1 member dies

Mnangagwa refuses to sign Queen Elizabeth II’s book of condolences

Pics| Olinda Chapel reveals her secret breast reduction surgery

Former Studio 263 Actress Tinopona Katsande Battling Cancer

Chinese firms get approval to build $2.83bn metals park in Zimbabwe

Winky D Shows Son Photo

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Ex-AAG President Mike Chimombe Arrested
Holy 10’s band involved in fatal accident, 1 member dies
Mnangagwa refuses to sign Queen Elizabeth II’s book of condolences
Pics| Olinda Chapel reveals her secret breast reduction surgery

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!