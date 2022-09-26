Ex-AAG President Mike Chimombe Arrested

Former president of economic empowerment advocacy group, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG), Mike Chimombe has been arrested.

Zimlive reports that Chimombe was arrested at his Borrowdale Brooke residence in Harare, for fraud. Further reports revealed that it was not a smooth arrest as Chimombe was allegedly resisting arrest by uniformed officers, forcing the involvement of CID officers.

Mike Chimombe holding an autographed copy of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s book (Credit: Nick Mangwana on Twitter)

Meanwhile Chimombe was in the eye of an adultery scandal after he impregnated his wife’s little sister. Chimombe, who is married to Mitchell, was said to have impregnated his wife’s sister, Panashe Rusero.

The 40-year-old’s shenanigans with his sister-in-law were exposed after Panashe hosted a baby shower where the two appeared cosy together.

A source close to the family confirmed the illicit affair to a local tabloid. The source said the family had tried to intervene to stop the affair earlier after noting something untoward between the two.