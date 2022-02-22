Ex-American soldier arrested in Zimbabwe for possession of firearm

A 56-year-old former-American soldier who was arrested by the counter terrorism unit at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has appeared in court on allegations of possessing a firearm without a permit.

Ronald Johnson appeared at Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of boarding air transport with a firearm without authority and possessing a gun and ammunition without a valid firearm certificate.

Allegations are that on February 5, the accused entered the country and was issued with a 30-day holiday visa.

The court heard that a firearm was detected in the accused person’s suitcase on February 15 at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on his way to Victoria Falls.

It is alleged that the accused failed to declare the pistol before trying to board a flight to the resort City.

He was also allegedly found in possession of three loaded magazines of 15 rounds each.

The accused was remanded in custody to this Tuesday for bail hearing.

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed prophet, Wilbert Mbaimbai has been remanded in custody for allegedly extorting a woman who consulted him for spiritual help.

Allegations are that after assisting the woman Mbaimbai started to demand more money before threatening to kill the complainant’s child if she failed to pay his dues.

The accused was arrested after the woman reported the matter to the police.

In another matter, Lazarus Jonga aged 43 has been remanded in custody on charges of extortion after allegedly blackmailing a married woman with explicit pictures he had taken while she was being intimate with another man.

The court heard that the accused threatened to show the pictures to the complainant’s husband before demanding US$50.