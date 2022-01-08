Ex- ZBC News Anchor Lee Ann Bernard Exposed After Boasting On Social Media About Affair With Married Dad

The Boy Is Mine …. Lee Ann Bernard

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation(ZBC) news anchor Lee Ann Bernard who bragged on microblogging site twitter over an affair with a married father has been exposed as husband snatcher , theZimbabwenewslive.com can reveal .

The public relations specialist, 36, who worked as a PA in the office of Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to the Americas and Europe, Uebert Angel candidly revealed in a tweet “Dear Friends and fellow Twimbos .It’s about time we end this mystery of who my man is.Ndo Mhofu …..Someone’s Son @Gurulinc”– despite knowing he has a wife and children at home.

Dear Friends and fellow Twimbos



It's about time we end this mystery of who my man is🙂



Ndo Mhofu …..

Someone's Son @Gurulinc pic.twitter.com/79heKxq7Ph — Lee Ann Bernard (@Lee_Ann_Cara) December 27, 2021

While the admission has excited twitter users, some were sceptical after the alleged boyfriend “Lincoln Banyure aka @Gurulinc” deleted his account immediately after the relationship was announced , raising suspicion among her followers.

Less than two weeks later another woman identified as Tracy Konyana claimed to be @Gurulinc’s wife . In an emotional post she said “After so many years… Just 3weeks after I gave birth and I found out this, how do I heal from this “.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

After so many years… Just 3weeks after I gave birth and I found out this, how do I heal from this😭life pic.twitter.com/Mxy8O5Ab7O — Mopedi Twii 💟 (@tracy_konyana) January 7, 2022

The Boy Is Mine …..Tracy Konyana

Lee Ann , a divorcee and mother of three got married to a pastor in her parent’s ministry at the age of 25. She went on to say the marriage was abusive and told a an online publication that:

To begin with I was in an abusive relationship with the father of my daughter before I got married at the age of 25. I thought getting married would rescue me from the abuse. He was a married man and I couldn’t move on because he controlled every step of my life. So when I met this young gentleman whom I knew from my high school days I thought “This is it.” He was 28 when we got married. A week before our engagement he was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend over a money dispute. I dismissed it as her just being bitter over our upcoming wedding. When you are in love you are often blind to the signs. Just 6 weeks into the marriage he started being verbally abusive and it eventually escalated to physical abuse.

Unconfirmed reports say Tracy Konyana is Lincoln Banyure‘s ex- girl friend . In response to the allegations , Lee Ann twitted “I’m not defined by people’s opinions so I’m afraid I can’t be responsible for someone’s feelings my life isn’t accountable to anyone don’t come here without facts based on what you read”

I'm not defined by people's opinions so I'm afraid I can't be responsible for someone's feelings my life isn't accountable to anyone don't come here without facts based on what you read pic.twitter.com/fB9GkeTlVL — Lee Ann Bernard (@Lee_Ann_Cara) January 7, 2022

TRENDING :