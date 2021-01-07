Exclusive: Gwaradzimba, Zimondi, Oppah battling Covid-19

Gwarazimba, Zimondi, Oppah battling Covid-19 as deadly virus storm takes hold of Zimbabwe

The fresh Covid-19 wave which has claimed several lives during the festive season has now hit the upper echelons of power amid reports that a number of ministers are among scores of fresh infections.

Impeccable sources told Zim Morning Post that Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba has been airlifted to Harare while Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri is reportedly battling Covid-19.

Former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Retired Major-General Paradzai Zimondi is also down with the deadly virus.

Coronavirus cases have been surging in Zimbabwe.

As at 4 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 15 829 confirmed cases, including 11 716 recoveries and 384 deaths.

On Tuesday, Mutare City Council Town Clerk, Joshua Maligwa, succumbed to suspected Covid-19, around lunch time at his Murambi home in Mutare.

Mutare Mayor Blessing Tandi confirmed Maligwa’s demise but could not be drawn into commenting on cause of death.

“l can confirm that we have lost our Town Clerk this afternoon. We are still waiting to hear the cause of the death from our Health Services Director,” said Tandi.

On Monday, Gweru businessman Philemon Mubata, 53, succumbed to Covid-19 while admitted at a private hospital in Gweru.

On Saturday, Impala Car rental boss Thompson Dondo passed away to Covid-19.

At the same time, entrepreneur Kuda Musasiwa was on Tuesday “still classified as critically-ill” and was on life support battling Covid-19.

“However, he is positively responding to treatment and life support is being gradually reduced with only ventilator still being connected with 100% oxygen support. We not yet out of the woods but the direction is positive,” said Musasiwa’s close friend William Mutumanje, popularly known as Acie Lumumba.

Government has introduced a 30-day lock-down in light of the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

Deputy Minister of Health, John Mangwiro has called for strict adherence to Covid-19 prevention measures such as wearing of masks, washing hands and practising social distancing.

He pointed out that Harare and Bulawayo are the current hot-spots. However, all other areas are in equal danger.

The enforcement of strict lock-down regulations under Level Four are part of efforts to rein in the spike in infections threatening to overwhelm health services.

On January 2, 407 new cases and eight deaths were reported in 24 hours.

On January 4, 774 new cases and three deaths were reported in 24 hours.