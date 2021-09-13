EXCLUSIVE : Sally Mugabe used pseudonym while on NHS treatment

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s late wife Sarah Francesca Hayfron used a pseudonym ” Mrs Sally M Smith” while on United Kingdom’s NHS treatment, declassified confidential documents reveal.

According to some of the letters in possession of this publication, Mugabe made a request to UK government to have his wife had a kidney transplant in Britain.

Sally had prevoiusly worked for the NHS and had dialysis treatment regularly for over 20 years in Britain at St Marry’s Hospital in Paddington.

Sally Mugabe had regular dialysis at Paddington in London under Pseudonm " Mrs Sally M Smith".

A USA based company biomedical trust KAPNEK offered to pay all costs for the transplant.

