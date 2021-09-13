EXCLUSIVE : Sally Mugabe used pseudonym while on NHS treatment

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s late wife Sarah Francesca Hayfron used a pseudonym ” Mrs Sally M Smith” while on United Kingdom’s NHS treatment, declassified confidential documents reveal.
According to some of the letters in possession of this publication, Mugabe made a request to UK government to have his wife had a kidney transplant in Britain.
Sally had prevoiusly worked for the NHS and had dialysis treatment regularly for over 20 years in Britain at St Marry’s Hospital in Paddington.
A USA based company biomedical trust KAPNEK offered to pay all costs for the transplant.
