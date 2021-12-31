EXCLUSIVE : Zimbabweans Paid $1 Each to Fund South African Liberation Movement

The Late Robert Mugabe

Former Zimbabwe president , the late Robert Mugabe contributed $2000 of his own money while every Zimbabwean paid at least $1 towards a new solidarity fund to raise funds for South African Liberation Movement, United Kingdom declassified documents reveal.

Speaking on 15 June 1986 to mark Soweto Anniversary , Mugabe gave priority to armed struggle. He urged the ‘ killing of as many Boers as possible’. “ The Boers are afraid to die .They fear death. The more of them you kill, the nearer you get to your goal”, Mugabe said.

Announcing various military initiatives , Mugabe extended Zimbabwe’s long-standing policy of financing liberation struggle. At this point , Zimbabwe made contributions to OAU liberation committee.

On sanctions against South Africa, Mugabe said Zimbabwe was ready for any action that might be taken by the international community to bring apartheid to an end, even if it meant suffering.

“ If sanctions mean suffering, then we say we prefer them because these sanctions will shorten our suffering”, said Mugabe.

