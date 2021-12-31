Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
EXCLUSIVE : Zimbabweans Paid $1 Each to Fund South African Liberation Movement

by Staff Reporter
written by Staff Reporter
The Late Robert Mugabe

Former Zimbabwe president , the late Robert Mugabe contributed $2000 of his own money  while  every Zimbabwean paid at least $1  towards a new  solidarity fund to raise funds for South African Liberation  Movement, United Kingdom declassified documents reveal.

Speaking on 15 June 1986 to mark Soweto Anniversary , Mugabe gave priority to armed struggle. He urged the ‘ killing of as many Boers as possible’. “ The Boers are afraid to die .They fear death. The more of them you kill, the nearer you get to your goal”, Mugabe said.

Announcing various  military initiatives , Mugabe  extended Zimbabwe’s long-standing policy of financing liberation struggle. At this point , Zimbabwe made contributions to OAU liberation committee.

On sanctions against South Africa, Mugabe said Zimbabwe was ready  for any action that might be taken by the international community to bring apartheid to an end, even if it meant suffering.

“ If sanctions mean suffering, then we say we prefer  them because these sanctions will shorten our suffering”, said Mugabe.

data-full-width="">

TRENDING:


