Fadzayi Mahere Arrested

MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has been arrested and is currently at Harare Central Police Station, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Posting on Twitter this Monday, Nyasha Musandu said members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order visited the home of Mahere on Sunday but she was not in.

Mahere then turned herself in at C.I.D this Monday at 9 am in the presence of her lawyers.

The lawyer-cum politician been placed under arrest and awaits her warned and cautioned statement, Musandu further revealed.

Mahere is being accused of peddling falsehoods concerning a recent incident in which a police officer is alleged to have beaten up a mother and injured her baby.

More to follow…