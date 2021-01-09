Failed ex-South African politician defects to Zimbabwean opposition politics

Mmusi Maimane

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has urged the US President-elect Joe Biden to not welcome President Mnangagwa’s overtures as he said President Mnangagwa is a dictator who was part of the corrupt system that led Zimbabwe for the past 41 years.

Maimane was responding to President Mnangagwa’s message congratulating Joe Biden and taking a Jab at Uncle Sam (the US) when he said:

Dear@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris this man Emmerson Mnangagwa is a brutal dictator. He has been part of the corrupt oppressive machinery of Zimbabwe for 41 years. He is a fundamental obstacle to the freedom of its people and no overtures from him should be welcomed.

The firebrand politician has been vocal about Zimbabwe’s political and economic mishaps in 2020 he urged Nelson Chamisa to change the name of the party after the Supreme Court ruled against the Nelson Chamisa camp and told him to keep fighting the ruling party.