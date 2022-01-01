Faith Healer Madzibaba Mutumwa Claims He Has Covid-19 Cure

JOHANE Masowe Chishanhu leader Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa has come up with his own special brand of medicine that he claims can treat Covid-19.

Madzibaba Mutumwa claims that the super healing concoction, which is a boiled mixture of mubestrich tree leaves and honey, came about thanks to the Holy Spirit which gave him instructions on how to prepare it.

“The medicine was an instruction to me by the Holy Spirit so that the people could survive and live long. People should practice Covid precautions that is to sanitise, mask up and practice social distancing at the same time drinking the medicine so that they recover from Covid.

“I produced the medicine by boiling the tree leaves (of mubestrich tree) then mixed the solution with honey and prayed for the mixture before I gave people,” said Madzibaba Mutumwa.

Madzibaba Mutumwa prepares the medicine every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and gives it congregants at his shrine in Selborne Park suburb along Cecil Road in Bulawayo.

“From 30 December 2021 to 1 January 2022, I will be at the shrine preparing the medicine and giving it to those who are willing to take it,” he said.

A number of people have come forward with testimonies about the miracle healing properties of the mixture.

“I had difficulties in breathing, joint pains, felt dizzy and lost my appetite and I decided to go to the clinic and I tested positive to corona.

“I informed Madzibaba Mutumwa who gave me the medicine he prepared on Sunday last week during the church service and I drank two full cups.

“I was also given some to drink at home and on Tuesday last week all the pain had disappeared,” said Caroline Ncube (29) a member of the church.

James Moyo (48) from Mahatshula suburb, Knowledge Hungwe (34), Munenyasha Takavimba (32) and other members of the church also gave similar testimonies.