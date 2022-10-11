Feli Nandi dresses Chris Martin

SONGBIRD-turned-fashionista, Feli Nandi, is on cloud nine after dressing visiting Jamaican star Chris Martin and man-of-the-moment Freeman.

Freeman, who is hosting Chris Martin, yesterday took the Cheater’s Prayer singer to an exclusive shop, for African attire, at Feli Nandi’s outlet.

They spent an undisclosed amount of money for their attire.

Chris Martin

Chris Martin

The two had a good record-breaking show at Alex Sports Club on Saturday where Freeman launched his 12th album ‘David & Goliath.’

“Freeman called me and asked me to dress them.

“I am not at liberty to disclose the occasion they want the clothes for neither can I tell how much they spent.

Feli Nandi and Freeman

“I just posted those pictures to share with my fans, they might have something planned,” said Feli Nandi.

She revealed she was excited to meet Chris Martin.

“The only business I had with them was to dress them and nothing more,” she said.-Hmetro