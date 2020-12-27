Fifty Babies Born On Christmas Day In Harare

Princenolia Moyo (33) of Magwegwe gave birth to a baby that weighed 4,1 kilogrammes on Christmas Day at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Fifty babies were born on Christmas Day at Harare’s three main hospitals, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Chitungwiza Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital recorded 22 deliveries, followed by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing, where 20 babies were born while Chitungwiza Central Hospital had 13 births.

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital matron Mrs Dade Pedzisai said a set of twins were among the babies delivered at the hospital. Said Mrs Pedzisai:

“The first delivery was recorded at 12 midnight on Christmas Day,” said Mrs Pedzisai.

We had a total of 22 babies and of these, 15 were boys while seven were girls and among them was a set of twins. We have discharged all mothers, except for seven who delivered through operations. We usually keep them for at least four days before we can discharge them. We did not record any cases of complications but we have one baby who had breathing problems, but he is now stable.

Parirenyatwa public relations manager, Mr Linos Dhire, said 11 girls and nine boys were delivered at the institution.

Chitungwiza Hospital spokesperson Mrs Audrey Tasanarwo said a total of 13 babies – seven boys and six girls, were born at the institution on Christmas Day.

She added that there were no complications during any of the deliveries.