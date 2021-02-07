Forex Trading : 9 valuable guides for beginners

Foreign exchange is one of the many areas people flock towards as far as investing is concerned. Many people around the world make a sustainable living purely from Forex trading. As a matter of fact, some of the major players in the game are multi-millionaires and billionaires.

From Stanley Druckenmiller to George Soros, Bill Lipschutz, and the likes of Andrew Kreiger, these guys seem to provide almost similar information when asked about their success tips. They talk about being disciplined and being able to take calculated risks. They talk of being courageous and being astute to the market trends.

The truth is, Forex trading is never always a smooth sail. As lucrative as it can get, it is marred with several challenges along the way, especially when one is just getting started or new in the game. The good thing is that there are always ways to navigate pitfalls and come out on top, earning profits for your time and money investments. This nine-point guide provides tips that beginners will find incredibly helpful when getting started in the world of Forex trading.

1. Learn Your Market

Forex has taken a big wave in the economy, and there is a big chance you know of someone successful in this lucrative business. But how well do you know the market? For sure, financial markets have an impact on trading, and they are intercorrelated with global events and currency pairs. One of the first things you will need to do is learning the basics of the Forex market and the specific segment you want to invest in. Learn the types of currencies in higher demand and how they operate, so you can make trade decisions swiftly.

Additionally, learning the market will allow you to adjust accordingly. For instance, during the electioneering period in the US, the markets were unpredictably surprising traders if you looked closely. A lot of people lost while some managed to secure some gains. Without a doubt, this means that major political activities can have a huge impact on the Forex market for a given period. As you develop your prowess in the game, you will learn a lot more that will help you become more successful as a Forex trader. You just have to learn the basics of how the socio-political and economic happenings affect the value of currencies and the trends they are likely to take afterward.

2. Develop a Trading Strategy

As a beginner, you will encounter countless pitfalls, but that will not make trading a profitable activity. If you take the time to learn the basics, you will find this encounter exciting. First of all, be sure you have enough knowledge about the currency you intend to trade, then, later on, try to identify your trading patterns. A consistent methodology will help you execute your trades like a pro and maximize your profitability. Your strategy should take care of a wide range of things, including your trading frequency, the time when to trade, estimated risk and reward, a daily limit of capital, the buy and sell signals you plan to use, and so forth. Whichever method you choose to use, make sure that it is adaptive, and consistency is critical.

3. Choose Your Right Trading Partner

Nothing can be more confusing than being in an unfamiliar territory where everything seems alien to you. This is a gamble you cannot afford when it comes to trading Forex. Before dipping both feet into the river, you need to understand how deep it is and how fast the water is moving!

Well, the Forex partner or broker you choose can make or break your success in this field of investment. As a beginner, you want a partner who will walk with you through the Forex market while providing a great trading experience. In your trading experience, factors like pricing, execution, and exemplary customer service can make all the difference. Be wise enough to do thorough research and settle on the one with the most credible reviews.

Most importantly, some of the most popular trading platforms provide auto-trading software these days, so your experience is easier. But again, not all brokers out there may have integrity when it comes to their trading software and online sites as per the folks at TBR. When getting started, you can find professional trading software here as you take a look at some trusted broker reviews and how you can choose the best one for you. For the best results, the pros recommend choosing a broker based on criteria like:

– Licensed and regulated Company

– Ensures Customer funds safety

– No hidden fees

– Demo trading account for free

– Expert customer support

– Fair trading conditions

4. Money Management

This is where financial discipline comes in handy. It is usual for armatures to get over-excited and misuse their stakes with the thought that they will make more. You will realize that an experienced trader is very accurate in where, how, and when they trade. For instance, they tend to have a limit of the capital to trade. Come what may, they will not exceed that amount until the following day. Learn from the experts and set limits to how much you should spend in a day. Do not increase your stakes if you are incurring losses.

5. Practice

Being a trader is exciting, and as a beginner, the testimonials from experienced traders give you the excitement to open a live account. But practice makes perfect. As established above, many FX brokers offer demo accounts for free, and with that, you can trade virtually as you learn the market tricks. A period of one to six months of practice is considered ideal before getting a live account. Use this time to test your trading skills and familiarize yourself with the available trading platforms. Condition being, you must feel confident enough to use real money to trade. They do not forget that you need to understand the market.

6. Analyze Weekly

As a beginner, know that weekends are “off days” and markets are closed. Just as entrepreneurs sit to evaluate their performance, do the same to your trading. This will assist you in knowing the patterns. That will help you make choices. For instance, the patterns could be marking double tops, meaning that the chances of making profits are high. On the flip-side, the news and pundits could suggest otherwise over the same period. You will need to have an objective plan where you have ample time to make the best decisions.

7. Educate Yourself



We have had both sweet and nasty experiences from traders, and it is evident that trading is a hazardous activity, especially as a beginner. You need to have proper knowledge about the markets. Take your time to understand the fundamentals of currency and trading. Learn about the patterns and get an experienced trader to give you the tips, tricks, and tactics of winning in this game. Go through articles, blogs, and get familiar with the financial market news so that you can sharpen your skills in trading. Avoid emotions like “Revenge trading.” They rarely end well. Learn about the advantages of an open trading plan and everything that entails trading in general.

8. Discipline

There are many temptations around money, and if you do not uphold financial discipline, you will dance to the beat of the drum. With trading discipline, you will make the most out of Forex trading. Additionally, consistency in this money game increases your potentiality over the on and off trader. Knowing how much to invest and planning a limit is also discipline. Avoiding shortcuts and wanting to get rich too quickly is also a discipline. Finances can be overwhelming, especially if you are not disciplined enough to handle them. You have to be adequately disciplined to know how to protect your profits. All in all, discipline is fundamental in all fields, and Forex is not an exception.

9. Know the Risks of Trading

Finally, it pays to walk into this arena knowing that you can win or lose. Even the so-called experts register losses from time to time. That is why you have been advised earlier to educate yourself about this venture. It is even riskier as a beginner, so keep in mind that winning is not a guarantee.

The most common factor contributing to the risk of Forex trading is its high Volatility and unpredictable market movements. To refer to the earlier example about the US elections, the political event caused a change in the market trends. Traders had a rough time on the board, that some even hung their boots until it was all over. The same happens when there are natural disturbances, social, and economic circumstances. To avoid such risks, it is best to stay updated with the news and major happenings around the world, especially in places that affect your currency of interest. This will help you make informed choices when and before trading.

Finally, unforeseen events like COVID-19 are not to go unmentioned. The pandemic affected some economies more than others. Some currencies dropped, whereas others appreciated depending on the measures countries took to protect their economies. All in all, the above few points should help you get into Forex-trading informed and enlightened enough to start earning profit within not so long.