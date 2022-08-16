Former Miss Zimbabwe Hits Hard Times, Homeless In South Africa

Phoebe Monjane

Former Miss Zimbabwe 2003, Phoebe Monjane, has reportedly hit hard times and is now living on the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Her friend, Chipo Chopera, told H-Metro that Phoebe is moving around with street kids, popularly known as “Nyaope Boys” as well as taking illicit drugs. Said Chipo:

I am worried about Phoebe; she really needs help. What I saw in the pictures is really worrisome.

Anogona kuzopondwa muroad since she is staying and sleeping anywhere.

With the state she is in, she can even be raped as well. She is moving around with the Nyaope boys who are into drugs.

People are afraid to approach her on the streets of Johannesburg.

Phoebe participated in different pageants, including Miss Harare, before she was crowned Miss Zimbabwe in 2003, after beating 19 other models.

She relocated to South Africa where things got bad for her after falling for a lover, a white guy who was into drugs.

Chipo is appealing to Phoebe’s friends who are in the modelling industry to help a fellow Zimbabwean who once represented the country at international events. She said:

I am calling all my friends in the modelling industry to assist a sister, who has lost touch, and is now staying on the streets and taking drugs.

I am fearing for her life. Let’s come together and reach out to her.

I am prepared to be part of the team that will take her off the streets.

Otherwise, the next thing we will hear is that she has been raped or killed.

… Her skin has changed; she seems to have bleached. I am really worried.

More: H-Metro