Former MP succumbs to Covid-19, leaves behind 12 wives and 79 children

FORMER Zanu-PF Mutasa North legislator Luke Phibion Masamvu died yesterday in Harare from Covid-19-related complications. He was 62.

The former parliamentarian, who was a well-known businessman in Manicaland province, left behind 12 wives and 79 children. Brother and family spokesperson John Masamvu said mourners are gathered at the family’s Airedale Farm along the Rusape-Nyanga highway.

“It is a very sad day for the entire Masamvu family. We have lost a big family man who also served his country in Parliament,” he said.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tinoda Machakaire described the death of Cde Masamvu as a huge loss.

“I was really saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of the former Honourable MP and businessman Cde LP Masamvu.

“I am praying for the family at this trying time. Losing a loved father is not easy at all. The wound never heals.

“My prayer for the family is that they find the strength to keep going.”

He lost his parliamentary seat after falling by the wayside during the 2018 Zanu-PF primary elections.

Cde Masamvu was born and raised in Nyanga.