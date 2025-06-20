Former NHS Senior Nurse Sentenced for £20,000 Fraud Against Health Service

A former NHS senior nurse has been sentenced for fraudulently claiming nearly £20,000 in unworked shifts, following a major investigation by Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust and the NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA).

Faith Chareka, 44, of Edinburgh Way in Banbury, appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday 16 April 2025, where she was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. She must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Chareka previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation under Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006 at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court on 5 September 2024.

Misuse of HealthRoster System

The court heard that between December 2020 and April 2023, Chareka exploited her administrative access to the NHS HealthRoster system while employed as a Senior Sister in the Emergency Department at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough. She used her authority to falsely assign herself paid bank shifts and extra hours, which she did not work, defrauding the NHS of £19,575.41.

She was suspended on 21 April 2023 after the Trust’s internal audit revealed the discrepancies. A voluntary interview in May 2023 led to her admitting the offence.

NHS Responds to Abuse of Trust

In a statement following the sentencing, Gareth Robins, Local Counter Fraud Specialist (LCFS), condemned Chareka’s actions:

“Chareka abused the trust placed in her by Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust and her hardworking colleagues. She claimed to work hours she never completed, forcing others to pick up the slack while she was off-duty and still being paid.”

“This case should serve as a clear warning to those who seek to exploit NHS systems: fraud will not go unnoticed, and there will be consequences.”

The NHSCFA confirmed that financial investigators are now working under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) 2002 to recover the stolen funds.

Trust Reaffirms Zero Tolerance on Fraud

Matt Joint, Chief People Officer at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, expressed disappointment over the incident but emphasized the Trust’s commitment to integrity:

“We are committed to tackling fraud in the NHS wherever we find it. The vast majority of our staff are honest and dedicated. We encourage all team members to report suspicious activity so we can take appropriate action.”

Chareka had been employed by the Trust since January 2013, working her way up to a senior leadership position. Her sentencing marks a significant fall from grace and a high-profile example of internal NHS fraud.