Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira dies after horror attack in SA

The late actress Anne Nhira

data-full-width="">

POPULAR former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira has died, Zim Morning Post can report.

She died Wednesday night in South Africa at the age of 38.

Better known by her screen name Vimbai Jari, the multi-talented artist reportedly died from injuries sustained during a robbery in Bedfordview, an affluent suburb in South Africa on Monday.

Family spokesperson Julian Nhira confirmed the development.

“She sustained injuries on her chest area, rib cage and back during a robbery on Monday afternoon in Bedford View South Africa. She was only 38 years of age,” Nhira said.

Vimbai rose to fame through her role as lead actress in the Godwin Mawuru directed soapie Studio 263 in 2002.

She played her role with great finesse such that she became a role model and adore by viewers.

After donor fatigue hit the soapie, she relocated to South Africa where she reportedly took up different non-film related jobs to eke a decent living .

She also tried her hand in music which unfortunately suffered a stillbirth.

Lady luck smiled on her in 2014, when she made a successful attempt to resuscitate her ailing film career and landed a role in one of South Africa’s biggest soap operas Zabalaza that showed on MNet and SABC.

She also featured in a South African TV drama called Mutual Friend.

Meanwhile, condolence messages have been pouring from fans and admirers.

Funeral arrangements and date of her repatriation are yet to be announced.