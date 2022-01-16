Former Zbc News Presenter Rumbidzai Takawira lands top Post

Former Zbc News Presenter Rumbidzai Takawira who landed top International Fund for Animal Welfare post has pledged to put Zimbabwe on the global map in protecting animal welfare.

Between 2020 and 2021 the global tourism industry was severely affected by a number of challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic as nations closed their borders in an attempt to shield themselves from the pandemic and Zimbabwe was not spared.

Now as nations strive to live and survive within the new normal the story of preserving wildlife as well as human wildlife CONFLICT needs to be told in order to bolster domestic and international tourism for Zimbabwe as a country and the African continent as a whole.

The first to represent Africa at the International Fund for Animal Welfare; Rumbidzai Takawira says her appointment will go a long way in telling the Zimbabwe wildlife story and find ways of funding the sector.

“I am very excited to be appointed to such a position and am going to use my influence to put Zimbabwe and the entire Africa on the global map,” she said.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

The International Fund for Animal Welfare is a global non-profit organisaTION helping animal and people co-exist and to date it has pledged USD4 000 000 to help Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

“So far our organisation has pledged USD4 000 000 to help the Zimbabwe tourism sector and so far USD 1 000 000 million has since been disbursed,” she added.

Takawira joins other IFAW global ambassadors Dr Jane Goodall and renowned actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Minka Kelly as well as German-Austrian Formula E racing driver Maximilian Günther.-zbc