Former Zimbabwe Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe Teaches Commerce in Prison
  • 23/08/2024
Terrence Mukupe, the former Deputy Finance Minister of Zimbabwe, is making headlines for an unexpected reason. Currently serving a three-year sentence for fraud at Khami Maximum Prison, Mukupe has turned his incarceration into an opportunity to educate fellow inmates, teaching Commerce and entrepreneurship skills.

From Chikurubi to Khami: A Tale of Two Prisons

Mukupe’s journey through Zimbabwe’s prison system has taken him from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Khami Maximum Prison. The contrast between the two facilities has been stark, with Mukupe describing Khami as a “model correctional facility” compared to Chikurubi.

Key points about Khami Prison:

  • More rehabilitative than punitive environment
  • Professional staff focused on inmate well-being
  • Strong sense of brotherhood among inmates
  • Equal treatment regardless of social status outside prison

Mukupe’s Sentence and Fine

The former deputy minister’s legal troubles resulted in:

  • A 3-year prison sentence (initially 3.5 years with 6 months suspended)
  • A fine of US$2,780
  • Potential additional 2-year sentence if the fine remains unpaid

Teaching Commerce Behind Bars

Mukupe’s efforts to educate his fellow inmates include:

  • Focusing on entrepreneurship skills
  • Helping prisoners prepare for life after release
  • Utilizing his financial and mathematical expertise
  • Participating in Khami’s educational programs

“Many prisoners aspire to become entrepreneurs after their release,” Mukupe shared, highlighting the importance of his teachings.

Reflections on Prison Life

Mukupe’s insights into life at Khami reveal:

  • A surprising level of professionalism among staff
  • An environment conducive to rehabilitation
  • The irrelevance of outside social status within prison walls
  • The importance of equality in treatment for all inmates

Advice to the Public

Drawing from his experience, Mukupe offers advice to those outside:

  • Avoid criminal activities
  • Stay on the right side of the law
  • Importance of family support for incarcerated individuals

He particularly emphasized the positive impact of visits, sharing how his 86-year-old grandmother’s visits have improved his mental well-being.

Call for Prison Reform

Mukupe believes that Khami should serve as a blueprint for correctional facilities across Zimbabwe. He stresses the importance of:

  • Treating all inmates equally
  • Respecting prisoners’ rights
  • Focusing on rehabilitation rather than punishment

The Power of Family Support

Mukupe’s experience underscores the crucial role of family in the rehabilitation process:

  • Encourages people to visit incarcerated loved ones
  • Emphasizes that family acceptance aids in rehabilitation
  • Highlights how visits can improve inmates’ mental health

As Mukupe continues to serve his sentence, his story sheds light on the potential for positive change within Zimbabwe’s prison system. His efforts to educate and prepare fellow inmates for life after prison demonstrate that rehabilitation and personal growth can occur even in the most challenging circumstances.

