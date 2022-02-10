Four Zimbabwe perm-secs honoured for excelling beyond targets

FOUR permanent secretaries have been honoured after excelling in their duties last year, with only three having performed below the expected targets, amid calls for every public officer to work hard for the attainment of Vision 2030.

The four were honoured at the signing ceremony of the Expanded Performance Contracts for Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives of state enterprises and local authorities, held today in Harare.

Briefing stakeholders on the performance of permanent secretaries who signed their contracts last year, Public Service Commission Chairperson, Dr Vincent Hungwe said four permanent secretaries exceeded their targets, 13 have met their targets, while only three performed below target.

“For the evaluation process to be credible, fair and transparent, we engaged an independent consultant with a rating scale where five points shows the ministry exceeded set targets, four points show that performance was above set targets, three points indicate the ministry met all targets, while two points are for those whose performance was below targets.

“We have four permanent secretaries who exceeded set targets, namely Professor Fanuel Tagwira, Dr Thokozile Chitepo, Dr John Basera and Mr George Guvamatanga. 13 permanent secretaries met all their targets and only three performed below targets,” he said.

Vice President, General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, noted the need for everyone to exceed the set targets for a better Zimbabwe.

“We have realised that it’s a big and impactful programme and as such, public officials as well as executives must deliver. The signing of performance contracts is one of the key strategies to achieve the goals of the people of Zimbabwe and also shows that government will not renege on its pledge to the citizens.

“We must just all deliver. All of us must exceed targets,” he said.

The performance-based contract is a management tool that promotes transparency and good corporate governance.-zbc