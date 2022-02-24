Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Francis Gudyanga to pay back the money
Crime & Courts

Francis Gudyanga to pay back the money

by reporter263
written by reporter263

FORMER permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines Francis Gudyanga, who was convicted of defrauding Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) of US$29 000 after claiming sitting allowances of a dissolved board in 2013, has expressed his willingness to pay back the money he squandered.

Gudyanga expressed his willingness to restitute the money to MMCZ in his written mitigation submissions prepared by lawyer Mr Norman Mugiya.

He asked the court to allow him time to pay back the money coupled with a fine as punishment for his misdeeds.

Gudyanga is expected to be back in court on Friday for sentencing.

Source – The Herald

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Ex-American soldier arrested in Zimbabwe for possession of firearm

Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre in sexual abuse lawsuit

Former Zimbabwe International Charles Yohane Murdered In South Africa

UK: 5 Zimbabweans Appear In Court for Identity Fraud

ZIFA Boss Kamambo Arrested

Doves Fake Body Burial : Firm Stuffed Blankets and Plastic Bags Inside...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Francis Gudyanga to pay back the money
Ex-American soldier arrested in Zimbabwe for possession of firearm
Even President Mnangagwa listened to Chamisa’s speech
British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards dies aged 31

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!